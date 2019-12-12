Fed keeps rates on hold, points to ‘favourable’ outlook next year

WASHINGTON: The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday held interest rates steady and signalled borrowing costs will not change anytime soon, with moderate economic growth and historically low unemployment expected to persist through the 2020 presidential election.

In its final policy meeting of a tumultuous year, when it was spurred to cut interest rates three times to forestall a slowdown fuelled largely by President Donald Trump’s trade war, the US central bank struck a remarkably sanguine tone, confident the actions it had taken so far are working.

“Our economic outlook remains a favourable one, despite global developments and ongoing risks,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a news conference shortly after the release of the latest policy statement and new quarterly economic projections.

“As the year progressed we adjusted the stance of monetary policy to cushion the economy and provide some insurance … This shift has helped support the economy and has kept the outlook on track,” he said.

The policy decision left the Fed’s benchmark overnight lending rate in its current target range between 1.50 per cent and 1.75 per cent, three-quarters of a percentage point below where it started the year.

And after broad disagreement earlier over the direction of policy and dissents at its last four rate-setting meetings, the Fed ended the year on the same page. The vote on its latest policy statement was unanimous, and the new economic projections showed 13 of 17 Fed policymakers foresee no change in interest rates until at least 2021.

The other four saw only one rate hike next year.

Notably, no policymakers suggested lower rates would be appropriate in coming months. — Reuters

