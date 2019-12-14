FDI tops RO 11 billion

Muscat: Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Sultanate till the end of the second quarter of 2019 reached RO 11.65 billion, an increase of 13.3 per cent, compared to RO 10.28 billion in the same period last year, according to data by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). The United Kingdom topped the FDI list with RO 5.65 billion, followed by the UAE with RO 1.14 billion, the US (RO 897 million), Kuwait (RO 831.3 million) China (RO 486.2 million) and Qatar (RO 432 million). The investments from Bahrain reached RO 260.7 million, India RO 275.6 million, the Netherlands RO 258.8 million and Switzerland RO 183.2 million, while investments of other countries reached RO 1.23 billion. The NCSI data also show that the foreign investment in oil and gas in the Sultanate touched RO 6.59 billion, while in the financial intermediation sector it was RO 1.43 billion. Foreign investments reached RO 1.59 million in the manufacturing sector, RO 1.06 billion in real estate and 976.3 million in other sectors in the Sultanate. — ONA

