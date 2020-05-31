FDI grows 6% in Sultanate till end of 3Q of 2019

Muscat: The total foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Sultanate till the end of the third quarter of 2019 hit RO 11.04 billion, recording a growth of 6 per cent, compared to the same period of the previous year 2018, when it stood at RO 10.39 billion.

Foreign investment flows in the same period of the end of Q3 in 2019 reached RO 647.7 million, according to the preliminary data on foreign direct investment issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The United Kingdom (UK) topped the list of countries with FDI in the Sultanate at the end of the third quarter of 2019, with the country investing RO 5.17 billion, followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at RO 1.13 billion.

The FDI from the United States of America (USA), Kuwait, China, and Qatar for the Q3 of 2019 reached RO 832 million, RO 836.4 million, RO 479.7 million, and RO 417.9 million, respectively.

The FDI from Bahrain, India, the Netherlands, and Switzerland in the Sultanate for the third quarter of 2019 reached RO 255.5 million, RO 274.1 million, RO 263.5 million, and RO 188.2 million respectively. The FDI from other countries accounted for RO 1.18 billion.

The NCSI data revealed that the oil and Gas sector bulk of FDI at the end of third quarter of 2019 reached RO 6.01 billion, followed by the FDI in the financial intermediation sector, which reached RO 1.361 billion.

It also showed that the FDI in the manufacturing sector reached RO 1.60 billion and FDI in real estate sector reached RO 1.05 billion while it reached RO 989.9 million in other business activities. — ONA