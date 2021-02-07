Region World 

Fatah, Hamas to discuss elections

Oman Observer

The key Palestinian factions — Fatah, which controls the West Bank, and Gaza’s Hamas — plan to meet in Cairo this week to tackle issues that could threaten long-awaited Palestinian elections. Technical, legal and security issues must be resolved first, observers say, to ensure the first Palestinian votes in 15 years are not derailed.
Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas last month announced the dates for the first polls since 2006, setting a legislative vote for May 22 and a presidential election on July 31. They come in a year when veteran Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, also faces new elections, months after the White House departure of his close US ally Donald Trump.

