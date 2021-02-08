Fatah, Hamas begin Cairo talks ahead of polls

Key Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas opened talks on Monday in Cairo aimed at clearing the way for the first elections in the West Bank and Gaza since 2006, Egypt’s state television said.

“The national dialogue sessions are underway in Cairo under the auspices of (Egyptian) President Abdel Fattah al Sisi,” it reported. Before his departure to Cairo, Fatah’s delegation head Jibril Rajub was upbeat, telling: “We are confident we will overcome any obstacles in going ahead with legislative elections slated for May 22.” On the agenda figure thorny issues such as judicial and security arrangements for the vote and the fate of Palestinian voters in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

