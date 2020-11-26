Farmers prepare to plant as temperature drops

Omani farmers are in an upbeat mood seedling crops these days, thanks to the arrival of winter in the Sultanate. Farmers across the country, let alone the Dhofar Governorate which has more salubrious climate most of the year congruent to many local crops, have already ploughed and kept their soils ready to welcome new seeds, weeks ago.

They are now optimistic to have better crops this season, planting a sense of positivity amid the dissuading days of coronavirus leaving aside the scars of the pandemic.

“We are now farming a variety of fruits and vegetable crops,” says Hamed Mohamed al Shuraiqi, one who cultivates on his vast lands in Bahla. Some of the crops include wheatgrass, garlic, onion, fenugreek, and other vegetables besides other regular crops like curry leaves, mint and the like.

With a total cultivated area of about 72,588 ha, agriculture plays an important role in the country. Out if this, as much as 60 per cent of the land is located in the coastal areas and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources support the farmers with farming systems. They include production of crops such as dates and fruits, vegetables, fodder and field crops, as well as livestock such as cattle, sheep, goats, and poultry.

These farmers in the villages are in an excited mood as Oman will have harvesting season between March to May. The climate needed for seedling is winter between October- November to end of April. It also requires water and in the north of Oman temperatures around 20-35 is good for these kinds of plants.

“Yes, we are in an excited mood as we are finally blessed with the arrival of the season to plant seeds of various fruits and vegetables,” Mohammed al Hadhrami, a farmer from Nizwa said.

They would water the crops as in north of Oman, daytime temperatures vary around 20-35 degree Celsius and is good for these kinds of plants. “We, of late, planted fenugreek seeds and the plants have started to show their faces to the sun.”

Tanuf and Nizwa area are known for, among other crops, ginger and coriander while Bahla is renowned for coriander, fenugreek, onion and garlic and other varieties.

