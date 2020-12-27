Farmers clang utensils as Modi delivers address

NEW DELHI: Angry farmers in India clanged plates and utensils and raised slogans in a new protest against contentious farm laws as Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his monthly address on Sunday.

The “Thali Bajaao” (Beat Plates in Hindi) protest during Modi’s radio address was initiated by Yogendra Yadav, leader of political party, Swaraj India, who has been campaigning alongside farmers.

The protests were heard from the borders of national capital New Delhi, where tens of thousands of farmers have been camping demanding the repeal of the three agricultural laws.

Similar protests were reported from towns and cities in the northern states of Punjab and Haryana, known as the grain bowls of India.

“When the prime minister gives his Mann ki Baat (Talking from the Heart) address, the farmers will say we are tired of listening to you, when will you listen to our point of view? So we will bang utensils so that the noise of his address does not reach us,” Yadav explained.

The idea of clanging plates and clapping was floated by Modi earlier this year as a gesture to show appreciation for the frontline workers battling the coronavirus pandemic as the nationwide lockdown began.

On Saturday, leaders of farmers’ unions have agreed to meet ministers on Tuesday, possibly paving the way for a seventh round of talks with the government.

Worried over farmers’ round-the-clock sit-ins on the outskirts of New Delhi, the government had on Thursday invited protest leaders to further talks.

Farmers’ unions still insist they want the laws repealed, a coalition of unions called Samyukta Kisan Morcha said on Saturday in a letter to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

The government says the laws, which came into force in September, will unshackle farmers from having to sell their produce only at regulated wholesale markets.

It argues farmers will gain if large traders, retailers and food processors can buy directly from producers, bypassing antiquated wholesale markets. — dpa/Reuters

Related