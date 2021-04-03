Farmer tastes success with sweet strawberris

MUSCAT, APRIL 3 – Faisal al Hinai, a farmer in the Wilayat of Bahla, has succeeded in cultivating strawberries using a method that guarantees quality of the fruit, controls the temperature and humidity and helps in regulating the irrigation water level. This modern system also maintains the amount of fertilisers, reduces the spread of pests and lowers soil salinity.

Faisal al Hinai said he had received technical support from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources which helped him complete his project. “The story of growing strawberries began when I visited a friend six years ago, and I found him trying to uproot strawberry seedlings because they had begun to wilt in his outdoor garden. Strawberry seedlings were suffering intense heat”, he added.

“I asked my friend to bring all the seedlings home, and then I started replanting them in organic soil. It was in March. After a month of nurturing, I could harvest fruits, but in May the production stopped.

“Meanwhile, my father Saeed bin Hilal al Hinai went to the Agricultural Research Centre in the Wilayat of Barka, seeking technical support. Several seedlings were transferred to our farm in the Bilad Sait village,” Faisal said.

“Now we have five farmhouses working with modern technology. Each house contains more than 10,000 trees, and we also have other farmhouses for vegetable crops such as cucumbers and tomatoes. The cultivated area is approximately 2,880 square metres”, Faisal explained.

One of the major factors that help in reaping success is choosing the right time. Strawberry planting begins in August/September and the

trees start bearing fruit in December and the season continues until May.

“Marketing in the beginning was limited to promoting local products, but now we have started tourism marketing. This promotional idea has received the approval of many Omani families who come to take souvenir photos and experience the taste of the rare strawberry fruit at the national level”, Faisal added.

Scientific studies confirm that strawberries are of high nutritional value, providing a wide range of health benefits and protection from the risk of many diseases such as cardiovascular problems, cancers and digestive disorders.

Although the health benefits of strawberries are many, excessive consumption could be harmful, as they are on top of the list of fruits and vegetables that carry residues of pesticides, and they contain a high amount of sugar of 8.12 grams per cup and a high potassium level that may cause problems for kidney patients and heart patients.

The benefits of strawberries for diet are multiple and many, as they are called the fruit of fitness, due to their nutritional properties that contribute greatly to losing weight in many ways, including: Low calories in strawberry fruit, as a cup of sliced strawberry contains only 49 calories.

Strawberries contain a high percentage of fibre that helps in a better metabolism, and thus increases the percentage of fat burning, as a cup of strawberries contains 3 grams of fibre, which is more than 10 per cent of the percentage of fibre that the body needs daily.

Every project has its obstacles. “We suffered many difficulties in the beginning of the project, the most important of which were poor agricultural support for this type of fruit, the lack of some fertilisers and pesticides in the local markets, the lack of seedlings and suppliers”, Faisal said.

Faisal urges the government to grant him an official permit to dig a well for the farm, due to the scarcity of water resources. Faisal says he also hopes to obtain logistical support to build new agricultural houses that will help in accomplishing the tasks of the project more successfully.

