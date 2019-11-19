Farewell to Ambassador

On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, HH Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, received at his office in Muscat on Tuesday Ibrahim Diakhate, Ambassador of the Republic of Senegal to the Sultanate, to bid him farewell at the end of his tour of duty as his country’s ambassador to the Sultanate. The ambassador expressed his thanks to His Majesty for the support extended to him during his tour of duty in the Sultanate from His Majesty, the government and the Omani people. — ONA

Related