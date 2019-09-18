FAREWELL TO AMBASSADOR

On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, HH Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperations Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, received at his office on Wednesday Ali bin Fahad al Hajeri, Ambassador of Qatar to the Sultanate, to bid him farewell at the end of his tour of duty. The ambassador thanked His Majesty for the support extended to him from His Majesty, the Government and the Omani people during his tour of duty in the Sultanate, which enabled him to carry out his assignments.

He wished His Majesty good health, happiness and long life, and the Sultanate further progress and growth under His Majesty’s wise leadership. — ONA

