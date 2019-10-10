Farewell to Algerian Ambassador

MUSCAT: Gen Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office, on Thursday received Mahanad Saleh, Ambassador of Algeria to the Sultanate, to bid him farewell at the end of his tour of duty in the Sultanate. The ambassador expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the cooperation extended to him during his tenure in the Sultanate. Gen Al Numani thanked the ambassador for the efforts he has made in serving the existing relations between the two brotherly countries while carrying out his duty, wishing him permanent success. — ONA

