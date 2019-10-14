Farewell to Algerian Ambassador

On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, His Highness Sayyid Asaad bin Tareq al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty the Sultan, received at his office on Monday Mahanad Saleh, Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to the Sultanate, to bid him farewell at the end of his tour of duty. The ambassador expressed his thanks to His Majesty the Sultan for the support extended to him during his tour of duty from His Majesty, the government and the Omani people, which enabled him to carry out his assignments. — ONA

Related