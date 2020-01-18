FAREWELL SULTAN QABOOS

Sultan Qaboos is no more with us. He quietly passed away on January 10, 2020 in Muscat. The sad news hit me while I was in Singapore and brought tears to my eyes. One of the longest standing monarchs in world’s history — with 50 years of kingdom — is leaving behind his unforgettable legacy.

Sultan Qaboos, whom I like to call Abu Oman, as Father of Oman, was a peaceful visionary leader, who managed to accomplish the unthinkable: merging growth and prosperity without neglecting cultural appraisal and while constantly valuing the precious Omani heritage. Oman now tops most of the world’s human development rankings, in terms of education, wealth distribution, happiness and many more.

While Abu Oman was instrumental in creating such a unique nation, all of this would not have been possible without his children: the people of Oman. Those men and women who loved their Sultan and followed His grand vision throughout, even when the future did not sound so promising.

With or without enough schools to teach the foundation, with or without profits from oil to keep the country going, with or without peace in the region to foster stability, His Majesty led Oman to be the jewel of the Middle East that it is today.

I was in Oman throughout the times of uncertainty, when he sought medical treatment in Germany. I was in Oman also when he returned back home, and the whole nation welcomed him back, in tears of happiness. But I have never met Abu Oman, unfortunately. Once I heard about his departure, I began imagining a dialogue with His Majesty, thinking of what I could or would have said, have I had the privilege to meet him in his lifetime.

“Assalamualaikum Your Majesty. Thank you so much for having instilled peace and prosperity throughout the country. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to witness this world’s jewel called Oman and for making me feel at home, more than in any other country I have visited.

“You have built the foundation of this home, picking up whatever was left from then conflicts that plagued this beautiful land. You took bold steps that went against your very own family, because the love for your country was far bigger than your personal interest.

“You have shaped the mindset of all citizens and all residents, to collectively embrace a way of living based on respect and cultural understanding. So many friends I have met in Oman, from all over the world, telling me that Oman is home for them. That they consider themselves as Omani citizens, because Oman taught them what true harmony means, between people of different races, religions and nationalities: something that even the most powerful countries in the world are still struggling with.

“I wonder how it felt for you. I ponder upon your day to day life, in your routine actions: waking up, eating your meals and going to sleep.

“Do you still think of the war that you had to endure to bring stability in the country? Do you remember the poverty that afflicted some of the people?

Do you recall when there were a handful of schools throughout Oman? Can you remember when there were no streets to connect these beautiful cities?

Or do you think of the long lasting legacy of peace that you have established? Perhaps about the extraordinarily equal distribution of wealth for all of the Omanis? Or maybe about the stunning growth in education that brought Oman to lead the world’s ranking in terms of schools growth? Or the state of the art infrastructure that you brought to the country?

“But most importantly, Your Majesty, can you feel the love of your Nation. Can you sense how deeply rooted in everyone’s heart are you? You have left an unforgettable mark in the hearts of the generations to come. Thank you, Your Majesty.”

The grandchildren of this generation will be told the story of a great man. A soldier who led the country out of the threats of unwanted pressure and instability. A visionary that saw a school in the shade of a tree, and fertile ground in the rocky desert. A loving leader who spread peace and harmony abundantly throughout the region with tangible effects worldwide.

A genuine custodian of culture and heritage, who managed to build the future without compromising with his soul. A true leader, who held the hands of His citizens towards the unknown, casting a vision that all could see. The grandchildren of this generation will be told the story of Abu Oman, Sultan Qaboos.

Related