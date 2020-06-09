FAO praises Sultanate’s efforts in fisheries management

Rome: Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) praised the Sultanate’s role in developing the fish sector and its efforts in organizing the marketing of fish products, especially in light of the repercussions of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, to ensure providing fish products to consumers.

“The Sultanate of Oman is one of the largest fish producers in the Gulf and provides livelihoods for millions,” FAO said on its Twitter account.

Since the beginning of the outbreak of Coronavirus, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has been keen on permanently providing fish products in local markets.

The Ministry is in constant coordination with fish companies, traders and fish carriers to ensure the continued marketing of fish products and their smooth availability in the local market.

In March 2020, the Ministry, in cooperation with Oman Technology Fund, launched the Behar platform, which is the first Omani electronic platform to buy fish from the central wholesale fish market in Al Fulaij. The platform aims at facilitating purchase of wholesale fish product for fish traders, fish marketers, companies and institutions operating in the sector from various governorates of the Sultanate by offering online auction, thus saving time and effort to reach the market, especially during the current period to reduce congestion and contact during the spread of Coronavirus.

Oman Technology Fund, in cooperation with the ambitious Omani youth, launched the Behar Plus platform to buy fish for individuals and deliver them to homes as a service that reduces the risks of transmitting infection during the pandemic and to observe the decisions of the Supreme Committee to control the pandemic using modern technologies and social media to provide fresh fish products to consumers. –ONA

