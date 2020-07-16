FAO commends Sultanate’s measures to curb obesity

Rome: The United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has hailed the efforts undertaken by the Sultanate to curb the spread of obesity caused by unhealthy habits.

The FAO’s 2020 Report said that the Sultanate, along with some other Arab countries, is utilising a variety of means to stem the spread of obesity, including imposing high taxes on sweet drinks, energy drinks and aerated beverages.

The report indicates that more than 20 million children suffer dwarfness in the East Mediterranean Region including Arab states. It also shows thay half of the population of the same region suffers from obesity or overweightness.

The FAO also prepares an annual report titled “Food Security and Nutrition Around the World”, which is drafted in cooperation with the World Agricultural Development Fund, the UNCEF, the World Food Programme and the World Health Organisation.

The FAO monitors the progress made in eliminating hunger, achieving food security and improving nutrition. It also works to ameliorate in-depth analysis of standing challenges towards the realization of 2030 Sustainable Development Plan. –ONA