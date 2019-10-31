Fanja to meet Bidiya in HM Cup

The round of 32 of the HM football Cup matches will commence on Friday. Nine times champions Fanja will begin their campaign in the coveted cup when they will take on Bidiya at Sur Sports Complex. The match will kick off at 4:45 pm. The runners-up of the last edition will look definitely to reach the final stages of the top-tier domestic competition after overcoming Bidiya.

However, HM cup matches normally do not depend on the technical gaps between the teams as the teams from first and second division league registered wins against Omantel League clubs. All the probabilities are possible specially in the knockout stages of Round of 32 and last 16.

MIRBAT TAKE ON NIZWA

Mirbat will host Nizwa at the Salalah Sports Complex. The match will start at 7:40 pm. The Salalah team, trained by former national team player Hussain al Hadhari, is targeting to advance into the last 16 round. Despite the struggling situation for Mirbat in Omantel League, the club is looking for better show at the HM Cup. Nizwa have good chances to move into the next stage as the team is performing well at the first division league. They are positioned second with six points and with four-point gap against the group toppers Ibri. Nizaw were held to a 1-1 draw against Al Basahyer in their last match at the first division league on Monday.

SOHAR MEET AL KHABOURAH

Sohar and Al Khabourah will meet in a clash between northern Batinah teams. Recently opened Al Rustaq Sports Complex will be the venue for the match which will begin at 4:50 pm.

The current second-placed team of the Omantel League, Sohar, would like to rekindle the memories of the 2017-18 season as they reached to the final against Al Nasr who went on to win the title.

On the other hand, Al Khabourah are one of the competitors in their group at the first division league. The team is positioned third with four points. Al Khabourah were one of the strong teams at Omantel League in past few years prior dropping into the first division league.

ROUND TO END ON SUNDAY

The remaining matches of the round 32 will be played on Saturday and Sunday. Omantel league leaders Saham will take on Al Bashayer at Sohar Sports Complex. Al Suwaiq will play against Al Wusta and Bahla take on Masirah. Al Oruba host Majees at Sur Sports Complex, while Seeb will clash with Samayil at the Seeb Stadium. Al Nasr will play with neighbours Salalah at Salalah Sports Complex, Qurayat will take on Al Shabab.

On Sunday, Ibri will play against Muscat while Al Musannah will meet Dhofar. ROP stadium will host Ahli Sidab match against Al Rustaq. In other matches, Al Nahdha will face al Ettihad and Sur meet Al Mudhaibi. Bausher and Oman Club will have a tight clash at the Seeb Stadium.

The Oman Football Association has implemented a different rule in this edition of the HM Cup as the participated clubs were divided into two groups with the first group featuring the top ranked Omantel League clubs. The second group featured first division clubs that were ranked from 17 to 32. The new system avoided matches of the clubs from the same league division.