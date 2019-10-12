Family favourite garlic shrimp

Ingredients

150g Shrimp, fresh

(deveined, tail-on)

30gGarlic oil (recipe below)2g Garlic chips (made out of garlic oil)

3g Garlic powder

3g Paprika, smoked

6g Salt, fine

3g Pepper, black, powder

3g Parsley (finely chopped)

2g Chili, crushed

40g Garlic Bread (recipe below)

Garlic Oil

200mls Oil, sunflower (any neutral flavour oil)

120g Garlic, fresh

Garlic Bread

55g Baguette or any white bread 20g Butter (softened)

14g Garlic fresh (finely chopped)

3g Parsley (finely chopped)

PREPARATION

Garlic Oil

Peel garlic and slice it into paper-thin pieces. In a saucepan, pour all the oil and then add the garlic slices. Cook the mixture on very low heat until the garlic turns brown and the mixture smells like roasted garlic. This can be done inside the oven 160C, for twenty to twenty-five minutes. After, garlic should be strained out right away to avoid burning and turning the oil bitter.

Garlic Bread

Baguette or any bread is suitable and can be used, slice the bread thinly or depending on your preferred thickness. Mix the softened butter, garlic and parsley. Baked inside the oven until crispy at 180C for five to seven minutes.

Clean the shrimp, marinade with garlic powder, smoked paprika, pepper, crushed chilli and some garlic oil. (Do not add salt at this stage, garlic can be very salty if shrimp starts to absorb minerals from fine salt. It will cause the shrimp to be very dry because salt extracts moisture out.) Marinate for one to two hours for better result.

METHOD OF COOKING

Using sauté pan, heat up garlic oil under medium heat. Add marinated shrimp and saute for three to four minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste then sprinkle some more parsley. Add plain oil to provide moisture.

Plate by placing the cooked shrimp on top of crispy garlic bread.

Tips and Tricks

Shrimp can be shell-on but it is required to be deveined. The shell of shrimps can provide much better flavour but the vein should be removed for hygiene purposes. Also, shell-on shrimp requires more marinating and cooking time.

Loaf bread, ciabatta bread can be used as well as a side.

CHEF GERALD VIBAL took Psychology in college but later discovered his love and passion for food and cooking. He spent some time working at the kitchen of Gaylord Hotels in Nashville, Tennessee before moving to Oman to pursue his dream. He worked as a sous chef for almost two years for Laval when he got to Muscat until he landed the Chef De Cuisine post at Marlins.

Chef Gerald wanted to bring the “homemade” touch to all of his dishes and prefers using fresh products for the many different cuisines he prepares. He also favours using local produce, meat and fish and aims to provide foodies with fresh and memorable dishes.