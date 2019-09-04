Families hit by Sohar port activities get compensation

Abdullah Al Man’ei –

In a move to help joint families affected by Sohar Port activities, the Ministry of Housing has begun handing over compensation cheques worth RO 35,000 each to married individuals in these families.

The property survey was the first step carried out by the ministry to relocate affected families.

The affected places include areas extending from Ghadhafan to the wilayat’s roundabout at the east of the main street (Muscat-Al Batinah), villages of Al Ghzeil, Al Hadd, Wadi Al Qasb,

Aqdat Al Mawan’e, Al Gha’shami, Mikheilif and Hillat Al Shaikh.

individual family heads will get RO 75,000.

The compensation also includes new houses.

The technical office of Ministry of Housing follows up this matter tirelessly and hands over the compensations for those who completed the procedures required.

For people who are entitled to receive plot, the office will be in charge of handing over the plots to them and keeping an eye on the smooth process of construction works in the new residential city.

Meanwhile, the new residential city encompasses main public services including health centres, schools and mosques.

It offers plots with an area of 1,000 square metre or more for those who wish to get a substitution to their affects lands.