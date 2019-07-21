Falaj Hail al Ghaf attracts both tourists and archaeologists

Muscat: Over 300-year-old Falaj Hail al Ghaf is situated on the edge of the mountain. It extends from al Mazara through al Khabeel area to reach at the end the centre of Hail al Ghaf farms. The falaj is situated 4 km away from the road which leads to Al Mazara Village.

Several sources point out that the architect of this falaj came from the region of Najd. The falaj is decorated by arches and columns. It is constructed using by local and natural materials such as mud and stones. Therefore, it takes the similar shape and colours of the surrounding environment.

The falaj water runs between huge rocks and wadi-bed. This water from the falaj feeds the farms and passes through the village of al Khabeel which is located between al Mazara and Hail al Ghaf. Currently, there are many natural water pools which attract both locals and tourists. The two tropical cyclones, Gonu and Phet, caused significant damage to this falaj, which is the main water source for the villagers.

The Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources has commenced work to maintain one of the essential water resources in the Wilayat of Qurayat. Those who visit this area can see light and heavy construction equipment, which are involved in rebuilding this falaj. These efforts will aid farmers who grow mangoes and dates.

People, archaeologists and environmentalists have thanked the ministry for all its efforts to promote and preserve the falaj. The Ministry is now working intensively to document data related to 4,112 Aflaj in the Sultanate. The project will provide specific information for each one of the old traditional irrigation system such as maintenance, water levels and the structural situation, including maps which identify the falaj routes.

The project aims to classify all data in a systematic way. This also would aid the specialists and experts to gain any information related to the Aflaj in Oman very easy.

TEXT & PHOTOS BY YAHYA AL SALMANI