Fake spareparts seized in PACP raids

Officials from the Public Authority for Consumer Protection(PACP) raided a commercial store in Seeb for selling counterfeit vehicle spare parts. The company was found to have packed counterfeit spare parts in packet with original labels.

Ziad al Wahaibi, director of Consumer Protection Department in Seeb, said, “The irregularities were found by the officials of PACP during their field visits to various shops and commercial centers.” Subsequent tests confirmed that the commercial establishment violated the Article (7) of the Consumer Protection Law issued by Royal Decree No. (66/2014), which says it is prohibited to circulate any adulterated, corrupt, imitated or unauthorized commodity. Even advertising of such products is prohibited. The goods were seized and case was filed against the offenders.

During the raids, it was also noted discrepancies in the prices of spare parts from what is available in the market.

An expert in mechanical engineering at PACP said that products found in the box did not have features of an original product that includes the phosphorescent label of the company.

It was found that the majority of the seized parts were that of car brakes, roughly 59.78 of the total spare parts that did not comply with the safety specifications, which is dangerous to the road users.

