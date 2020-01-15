Faisal claims third place in UAE Rally round one

MUSCAT: Omani rally driver Faisal al Rushaidi claimed third spot in the first round of the Emirate Rally Championship 2020 recently.

The rally consisted six stages with a total distance of 100 kilometres across two stages in Kadra area of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The first stage was held in Al Dhaid Farms for a total distance of about 14 kilometres. The second stage was organised in Al Dhaid for a distance of 11 kilometres and each stage was repeated three times.

Faisal along with his navigator Walid al Rushaidi and on board the Subaru Impreza, finished the race with a total time of 46 minutes and 35 seconds behind Czech driver Kobisic who won the race with the first position and Sheikh Abdullah al Qasmi took the second place.

The race saw the participation of 10 rally drivers, nine of them completed the race after the withdrawal of Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah al Qasmi from the second stage of the race.

The rally took place with the winter atmosphere and mostly in rain, which affected some of the stages. But Oman’s Faisal al Rushaidi managed to withstand the pressures of the rest of the drivers to win third place in first round of UAE Championship 2020, similar to his win of one the rounds of this championship in 2017.

Faisal was thrilled to win the third spot. “I thank my supporters and fans. Big thanks to my technical team and co-driver Walid for his excellent performance and guidance. Still, we need more support from local authorities and sponsors for better results in the future.”

Related