Fair offers jobs, training opportunities

Muscat, March 2 – To offer jobs and training opportunities to Omani youth, Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), is currently hosting the 21st edition of SQU Career and Training Fair. As many as 53 institutions are taking part in the fair organised by the Centre for Career Guidance (CCG) at SQU Cultural Centre during from March 2 to 4. The participating organisations are offering 148 jobs and 187 training opportunities on offer to SQU graduates. Aimed at assisting SQU students and graduates to explore and apply for the available training and job opportunities, the fair was inaugurated by Sultan bin Salim al Habsi, Deputy Chairman of Oman Central Bank and Chairman of National Recruitment Centre.

The three-day event, being held at the Grand Hall of SQU Cultural Centre, targets university graduates looking for job and training opportunities, university students seeking either job or training opportunities, and newly-joined students, who wish to learn about the labour market.

The fair aims at strengthening the relationship between the university and different employment sectors. It seeks to introduce SQU’s various academic programmes to the participating organisations. It aims direct contact between SQU students and recruiters from various sectors.

Additionally, the event gives an opportunity for the participating employers to have a close look at the academic level, skills and abilities of SQU students, and supports Omanisation plans and programmes.

The fair is accompanied by fruitful workshops that help visitors to avail career and training offers.

This time, the fair includes a special corner for the employment institutions wishing to conduct interviews of job-seekers during the three-day event. It also introduces an awareness stall that provides career-related consultations to students and graduates.

