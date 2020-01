MUSCAT: On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, on Thursday received Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid al Zayani, Secretary General of the Arab Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), to bid him farewell at the end of his term of office as Secretary General of the GCC.

Dr Al Zayani expressed his greetings and best wishes to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. He thanked His Majesty the Sultan for his continuous support to the GCC and to him personally, noting that such support contributed to the success of his mission.

The meeting discussed ways of enhancing the GCC march and reviewed developments in regional and international arenas.

HH Sayyid Fahd reiterated the Sultanate’s appreciation for the efforts made by Dr Al Zayani during his tour of duty. He wished Dr Al Zayani further success in his mission as Foreign Affairs Minister of Bahrain. The meeting was attended by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs. — ONA

(Photo by Mohamed al Rashdi)

