Fahd receives Brunei minister

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, on Sunday received Dato Seri Setia Haji Muhammad Yusof, Second Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Brunei Darussalam, Head of the Brunei side in the 19th consultative meeting between the Sultanate and Brunei Darussalam. The guest conveyed greetings and best wishes of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

The meeting comprehensively reviewed ties of cooperation between the two countries, as well as the joint keenness to enhance them in many fields. HH Sayyid Fahd commended the steps achieved in the same path between the two sides for the interest of the two countries’ friendly peoples. Current issues and latest developments at the regional and international arenas were also reviewed during the meeting. The guest expressed his gratitude and that of his accompanying delegation over the visit and affirmed his country’s appreciation of the balanced, wise policy pursued by the Sultanate under the leadership of His Majesty the Sultan. — ONA