Fahd receives Brazil president’s envoy

MUSCAT: On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, HH Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, received Eduardo Bolsonaro, Chairman of Foreign Affairs and National Defence Committee of the Brazilian National Congress’ Chamber of Deputies, in Muscat on Sunday. The guest delivered a message from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to His Majesty on the strengthening of the existing cooperation between the Sultanate and Brazil. He also conveyed the Brazilian president’s greetings and best wishes to His Majesty. The meeting discussed ways of fostering bilateral relations and reviewed a number of international issues.

The Brazilian president’s envoy expressed his country’s appreciation for the constructive role the Sultanate is playing in international relations. He commended the Sultanate’s march of comprehensive development and the Shura experience. HH Sayyid Fahd asked the Brazilian president’ envoy to convey the greetings and best wishes of His Majesty to President Jair Bolsonaro and the friendly Brazilian people. The meeting was attended by Khalid bin Hilal al Ma’wali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’Shura. — ONA