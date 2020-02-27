Fahd commends Arab lawyers for efforts

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, on Thursday received heads of Arab advocacy authorities, societies and syndicates, who are currently visiting the Sultanate to attend a meeting of the Arab Lawyers Union’s (ALU) permanent office.

Welcoming the delegates, HH Sayyid Fahd commended the efforts that Arab lawyers exert towards the facilitation of procedures of litigation at courts and law enforcement. He described advocacy as an important profession that denotes responsibility and self-denial. He pointed out that lawyers conduct themselves as dictated by their conscience and by the responsibilities vested in them so that society could become more secure and stable.

HH Sayyid Fahd stressed that the Sultanate is a country in which all government institutions cooperate with each other and with all segments of society in enforcing the law and applying justice and equality in rights and duties. The government respects the opinions and ideas shared by other councils, said HH Sayyid Fahd, noting that these views are formulated and incorporated in the plans that the government strives to achieve in the best possible manner and within its capabilities in different spheres, including education, health, employment and other tracks of development in the country, for a better future. The meeting reviewed the goals sought by Arab lawyers in their quest to promote advocacy.

The heads of Arab advocacy organisations expressed their thanks for the Sultanate’s efforts, notably good preparation for the conference which, they said, will deliver positive results. They commended the Sultanate’s role in providing suitable conditions for the emergence of an Omani Lawyers Association and ensuring its success with the prime aim of enhancing advocacy and upgrading its performance.

The meeting was attended by Dr Mohammed bin Ibrahim al Zadjali, Board Chairman of Oman Lawyers Association, and Nasser Hamoud al Kreween, Secretary-General of Arab Lawyers Union. — ONA

