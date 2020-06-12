Factsheet: Covid-19 in the Sultanate

The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday announced 1,117 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 470 Omanis and 647 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 21,071, including 96 deaths.

Of the total deaths reported, 61 of them are residents and 35 Omanis

Of the total deaths reported, 53 of them are in the 15-69 age group, 43 in the 60+ group.

Of the total deaths reported, 80 of them are males and 16 are females.

Of the total 96 deaths, Muscat topped the list with 76, followed by South Batinah 8, North Batinah 5, Al Dhakilyah 2, South al Sharqiyah 3, Dhofar 1, and Al Dhahirah 1.

Today’s highlights

Muscat: 15, 666 cases + 729

North al Batinah – 1, 381 cases +69

South al Batinah: 1, 373 cases +79

Al Dhakilyah: 790 cases + 51

Al-Wusta: 634 cases + 134

South Sharqiyah: 472 cases +29

North Sharqiyah 272 cases +13

Al Buraimi: 216 cases + -3

Al Dhahirah: 179 cases +3

Dhofar: 79 cases +7

Musandam: 9 cases