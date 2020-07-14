Main 

Factory producing smart meters to come up in Muscat

The Implementation Support and Follow-up Unit (ISFU) said that the National Energy Center’s Internet of Things Devices Factory will locally manufacture smart meters and expand their use

The new factory at Al Rusayl Industrial City will need an investment of RO4 million and create of 30 jobs by 2021 in the first phase.

The major benefits of the projects are reducing the cost of using conventional meters, providing accurate data on consumption Monitoring, reducing and locating leakages, adjusting user consumption.

The National Energy Center (NEC) has successfully implemented two pilot projects in the Musandam Governorate through 10,000 smart electricity meters project (2016) and the Muscat Govetnorate’s project for Installment of 300,000smart water meters project (2019).

 

 

