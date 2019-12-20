Facebook EU user data transfer contracts are legal, but risks ahead

LUXEMBOURG: Agreements that let Facebook and other firms send European citizens’ data to the United States and other countries are valid, a key EU court adviser said on Thursday, although he left room for such transfers to be blocked if European data protection standards are not met in countries receiving the information.

The case is based on a challenge by Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems, who argued that Facebook’s contracts do not protect data to European levels, especially given concerns about activities by US spy agencies.

Schrems had also called on Ireland, where Facebook has its European headquarters, to act against the company because it is subjected to US surveillance laws, which he believes could threaten Europeans’ rights.

Henrik Saugmandsgaard Øe, advocate general at the Court of Justice of the European Union, said the agreements used by many companies including Facebook to underpin activities such as outsourced services, cloud infrastructure, data hosting and finance are legal. — Reuters

