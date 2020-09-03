Facebook bans India ruling party politician over hate speech

NEW DELHI: Facebook has banned an outspoken right-wing Indian politician for spreading hate speech about Muslims as the social media giant battles accusations of bias over its handling of rival parties in the key market.

T Raja Singh, a regional lawmaker for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party, was blocked “for violating our policy prohibiting those that promote or engage in violence and hate from having a presence on our platform,” a Facebook spokesman said.

An “extensive” process was followed in making the decision to block Raja Singh, the spokesman added.

Raja, who made headlines for reportedly saying that Muslim Rohingya refugees from Myanmar should be shot, will now be put on a Facebook list of “dangerous individuals”.

He said he would fight the ban and that Facebook’s action was an attack on Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

“They (Facebook) are targeting the BJP through me,” Raja Singh said, calling the ban “absolutely wrong”.

“It’s an intentional move against the BJP,” he said.

Facebook has been caught in the middle of accusations of bias from rival sides in India’s feverish political battlefield. India is the American firm’s biggest market in terms of number of users.

Opposition parties said it favours the BJP after the Wall Street Journal reported that Facebook public policy Ankhi Das refused to take down anti-Muslim comments by Raja Singh because it could damage the company’s business interests.

The Congress party said there was a “blasphemous nexus between the BJP and Facebook”.

India’s Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote to Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg this week however saying the company was against Modi and his party.

Prasad accused Facebook of trying to influence Indian politics through “gossip, whispers and innuendo” against the ruling party.

According to Raja Singh, his account was hacked when he was quoted as saying that Rohingya Muslims should be shot. But he said that he stood by comments calling for all Rohingya to be expelled from his home state of Telengana.

The fiery politician said he would demand that Facebook let him use an official account.

— AFP

