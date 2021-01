BETRAYAL

There was a merchant living in a far land. When he decided to travel, he gave his friend a hundred pieces of iron for safekeeping. After returning, he went to his friend to get his goods back. His friend welcomed him by saying that the rats had eaten them and to this the merchant replied: “I’d heard that there is nothing sharper than their teeth to chop iron!”. The friend felt happy that he deceived the merchant so easily. Upon leaving the house, the merchant met his friend’s young son and took him to his own house. He returned the next day to his friend, who was overcome with worry wondering about his son’s whereabouts. The merchant answered coolly: “When I left your house yesterday, I saw a hawk snatching a boy looking such and such. Maybe it was your son after all!”. The friend hit his head in astonishment saying: “Did anyone hear of a hawk snatching children?” and the merchant replied wisely: “It’s no wonder that such an incident occurs in a land where rats eat iron!”. The friend confessed taking the iron and offered to pay its price in exchange for his son. Moral of the story: betrayal destroys friendships.

BACK TO ORIGINS

There was a hermit with a gift of answered prayers. One day while sitting on the beach, a kite passed by dropping a mouse pup near him. The hermit felt sorry for the pup and prayed to God to turn it into a little girl so that his wife could take care of her. The couple raised her as their own till she became a woman and it was time for her marriage. The hermit asked her to choose a suitable match to which the daughter answered: “I’d like to get married to the most powerful being on earth!”. The hermit went to the sun and asked for his hand in marriage and the sun said: “I’ll direct you to someone who’s more powerful than me. It’s the clouds that eclipse my light”. The hermit went to the cloud that said: “I’m no stronger than the wind that shifts me east and west”. The hermit met the wind who claimed that the mountain was a better match as it can’t be moved no matter how strong the wind got. When meeting the mountain, it replied humbly to the marriage purpose by saying that the most powerful being is the rat that lives inside of it. It burrows so deeply into its caves and can’t be stopped. The hermit went to meet the rat who exclaimed: “How can I marry her when my home is so tiny? Rats only gets married to mice!”. With the consent of the daughter, the hermit prayed that she becomes a mouse again to marry the rat. Moral of the story: we all fall back to our roots or origins.

TURTLE AND DUCKS

A turtle lived in a spring where grass grew and two ducks lived nearby. The turtle and the ducks became friends. When the spring started drying up, the ducks decided to leave. The turtle asked to travel with them as the drought would affect her too. The ducks agreed and came up with a brilliant idea to move her: by carrying a stick between them that the turtle could grasp using her mouth and never open it while at flight. En route, they passed a group of people who wondered about the scene above. The turtle was about to comment when she fell off and died. Moral of the story: always pay heed to other people’s advice.

(To be continued….)

(Rasha al Raisi is a certified skills trainer and the author of: The World According to Bahja. rashabooks@yahoo.com)