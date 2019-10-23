Expressing our love and allegiance to Oman

s the authorities complete and finalise preparations for the ninth term Majlis Ash’shura elections and candidates wind up campaign according to rules specified earlier, now it is in the hands of the electorate to play their role.

The electorate has the opportunity to cast their votes for the best candidate based on subjective criteria and standards that are far from giving priority to factionalism, clan, friendship and all those principles of the past.

The big day which is on October 27 is a golden opportunity to cast our votes based on the candidate’s efficiency, capacities, capabilities and being qualified to take and carry out all responsibilities and duties of drafting laws and regulations, monitoring, and harnessing all tools available in full awareness and knowledge of the role assigned as a member of Majlis Ash’shura.

Today, local communities have developed great awareness and knowledge of shura process in terms of its mission, role, outlook and how the council can turn people’s hopes and expectations into reality and be a true speaker on behalf of the society. The Omanis have established knowledge and awareness of the significance of the political participation to develop a world class democratic experience.

To have a unique electoral experience, the voters should cast their votes for suitable candidates based on the efficiencies and capacities of the candidate and not based on any form of favouritism. It is true that being far from tribalism and favouritism will contribute in inspiring the political leadership to extend and increase the council terms of reference and authorities. This in turn will enable the council to have a bigger role in drafting and planning national development policies and strategies for a better future for the Sultanate and the Omanis. To let ourselves subject to bias for consideration of tribalism and friendship in voting means creating more challenges and obstacles in the path of our democratic experience. These obstacles hinder the development of our democratic experience which we hope to make it a role model at the regional and international level. To cast a vote is a big responsibility and not just a practice of an electoral right.

Of course, the successful experiences we had in the earlier elections of Majlis Ash’shura, which resulted in selecting trustworthy and qualified candidates, made a big difference that no one can deny. But these experiences need to be repeated by more transparent and just practices to avoid any bias that will hinder the development of the democratic experience. There is no doubt that majority of voters are aware of their responsibilities.

We hope all success for the ninth term elections depending on the voters’ determination to contribute to the development of our national electoral process and democratic experience to have Majlis members who are able to actively contribute to the democratic experience inspired by the Royal efforts to make the Sultanate a role model in democracy and development.

