Expo highlights trends in health

Muscat, Sept 23 – From the latest technology in the medical field to national and international health services, Oman Health Exhibition and Conference 2019 is also exploring and discussing topics ranging from work safe environment to human resources in the health sector. Oman’s largest healthcare and medical event organised by Omanexpo, opened on Monday at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre under the auspices of Sayyid Dr Sultan bin Yarub al Busaidi, Adviser to the Ministry of Health for Health Affairs. Oman Health Exhibition and Conference, now on its ninth edition, will continue till Wednesday. Participating are close to 100 companies from China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Iran, Lebanon, Malaysia, Oman, Pakistan, Slovakia, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

An exhibit of the latest medical products, equipment and technology, medical disposables and consumables, personal care products, diagnostic and laboratory equipment, instruments and services, pharmaceutical products, Ayurvedic services and centres, physiotherapy and orthopaedic technology eye care, skin care, cosmetic and infertility treatment will provide an anticipated 5,000 visitors with the opportunity to learn and see firsthand what are available to them.

Highlighting the exhibition is the India pavilion, with more than 40 companies representing various health and medical segments and hospitals and healthcare centres. The Iran pavilion equally offers several health and medical treatments and services. A delegation of specialists, doctors and representatives from noted healthcare institutions and prominent Ayurveda hospitals in Kerala will participate in the Oman Health Exhibition and Conference.

The pavilion, a Malayala Manorama initiative supported by the Indian Embassy of Oman, Ministry of Health, Oman & FICCI, and other stakeholders, aims to promote medical travel from Oman to Kerala.

The organisers have also ensured a more worthwhile visitor experience by offering free medical consultations with specialists from some of the biggest clinics, hospitals and healthcare providers in Germany, Iran, India, the UAE, Thailand, Malaysia and Turkey.

Business-to-business meetings are also being held alongside.

Ahmed Sayed, Exhibition Director, Oman Health Expo, commented, “The valuable support of the Ministry of Health since the show’s launch in 2009 has been fundamental to its continued success in terms of helping us push forward the government’s initiatives for its Health Vision 2050. It has also been critical to the engagement, increased involvement and participation of segments of the health and medical sector, both locally and internationally.”

Related