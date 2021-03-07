Explosion kills three fishermen off Gaza

Three Palestinian fishermen were killed when their boat exploded off Gaza’s coast in the Mediterranean Sea, the fishermen’s union said, with the cause of the blast unknown. Israel’s army said it was “not responsible for the incident”. “According to our information, the cause of the explosion came from the Gaza Strip,” the army said on Twitter. Nizar Ayyash, head of Gaza’s fishermen union, confirmed the deaths 15 nautical miles off the coast of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza. Ayyash said the deaths were caused by “shells of unknown origin (striking) their boat”. — AFP