Region World 

Explosion kills three fishermen off Gaza

Oman Observer

Three Palestinian fishermen were killed when their boat exploded off Gaza’s coast in the Mediterranean Sea, the fishermen’s union said, with the cause of the blast unknown. Israel’s army said it was “not responsible for the incident”. “According to our information, the cause of the explosion came from the Gaza Strip,” the army said on Twitter. Nizar Ayyash, head of Gaza’s fishermen union, confirmed the deaths 15 nautical miles off the coast of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza. Ayyash said the deaths were caused by “shells of unknown origin (striking) their boat”. — AFP

You May Also Like

Innovation, technology, education to top Modi’s agenda at India-Nordic summit

Oman Observer Comments Off on Innovation, technology, education to top Modi’s agenda at India-Nordic summit

UK top court seeks clarity on how to handle EU rulings after Brexit

Oman Observer Comments Off on UK top court seeks clarity on how to handle EU rulings after Brexit

Putin warns of catastrophe over N Korea impasse

Oman Observer Comments Off on Putin warns of catastrophe over N Korea impasse