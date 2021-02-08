Exploring the world through art

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Talib al Wuhaibi

Love for art and the passion to express feelings through drawing was the reason behind Said’s talent. After graduating from the Arts Department at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), the Omani Artist Said Al-Wahaibi has been focusing on sharpening his talent and widening his art knowledge as much as he could.

Al-Wahaibi said that his beginning in the field of fine art was modest. “My initial attempts were to imitate and simulate the drawing of characters and landscapes with simple tools and materials. Definitely, if a person has a talent in a wide field like the fine art, the person has to renew, develop, create and innovate, too. The insistence to experience this field has contributed to determining my tendencies and directions in the field.”

He added,” I must try more regularly and intensely to improve my skills. Experimentation in fine arts helps to sharpen my talent.”

Al Wahaibi has faced various challenges since the beginning. The lack of artistic culture about art trends, the ability to search for new developments in fine art due to the poor level of familiarity with the various fields of art and its various techniques and the unavailability of different potentials were among the noticeable challenges and obstacles.

Regarding overcoming challenges, he said,” My academic study in 1999 was the most important juncture that contributed to solving and controlling difficulties that had faced me since the beginning of my artistic journey. Additionally, I joined a group of fine arts at the university to practice the artistic activities offered by that group in the form of training workshops, and cultural programs on art. They helped to expand my knowledge and giving me sufficient skills on how to produce artworks that belong to different trends of fine art”.

He added,” There are such topics that attract my attention and I like to reflect them on my artworks, especially the ones related to folklore, heritage, environment, identity and humanitarian issues”.

Talking about the period of time to complete an artwork, Al Wahaibi commented,” The time of finishing the artwork depends on the general planning of the experience that acquires my own predictive value. However, this has come to be understood as not only the optimal use of the time of practice is needed, but rather clear and accurate steps, too”.