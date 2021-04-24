Exploring the art of documenting history and tradition in art form

Renowned artist Dr Nasser Palangi took the artists and art students to the next level of learning by explaining the nitty-gritty of documenting historical, heritage, cultural images and patterns. He explained how to compose objects, patterns and calligraphy to create identical and contemporary artworks.

Documenting history in art form involves dedication, hard work and insight unto art itself, said the artist.

On day one of the two-day session on ‘Creative identical imagination’, Dr Palangi dwelt upon the creative aspect of the artists and art students, their insight into the nature of memory and how it can be expressive for heritage, historical and even everyday life and family stories, or any other concepts and ideas that people love to explore visually.

The session was part of an art workshop that opened at the Art and Soul Gallery and Academy at the Waterfront Muscat on Saturday.

Dr Palangi is an artist and a lecturer who travels worldwide to showcase his works and interact with art students.

“During the sessions, which are happening under the pandemic protocol, the students will learn the methods of creative imagination by using collage techniques. Apart from two or three-dimensional artworks, the students will also learn a variety of media, use of found objects, photo transfer and various assemblage techniques’’, he said.

Dr Palangi is an associate professor in the Scientific College of Design (SCD) fine arts department, Muscat. He feels that every family and country has its own history, objects, patterns and culture.

“By trying the visual stories with collage and mixed media techniques, an artist can bring heritage and history to life.”

The sessions’ objective, according to him, is to enhance students understanding of the complexity of colours, textures, composition, light effects, shapes, shade and values as also to introduce the students to the methods of ‘Subjective Design’ to guide them for creative imagination.

Other objectives include developing the visual awareness of forms in collage compositions; experimenting with collage techniques to draw contemporary artworks; and identifying techniques that create the illusion of three-dimensional space on a flat surface with layers.

Kaushalendra Singh

@patkaushal