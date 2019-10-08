Experts to talk about tackling cyberbullying on Oct 15

To protect the children and tackle trolls, spamming and cyberbullying, Knowledge Oman is organising a “Together Against Cyberbullying” seminar at the Training Centre of the Public Authority and Civil Aviation on October 15.

The event is specifically aimed at addressing cyberbullying and is supported by the Ministry of Education.

“Cyberbullying is becoming more and more prevalent in our society with social media dominating most of our lives. It leads to break up of relationships and prevents the youth from reaching their full potential. We are therefore organising this seminar along with relevant official authorities to educate parents and educators on how to tackle cyberbullying,” said Khalfan al Mahrazy, President of Knowledge Oman.

The seminar will look at how cyberbullying is a crime and the legal and social implications for both perpetrators and victims.

Fahad al Kindi, a lawyer by profession and former head in Public Prosecution, will be the keynote speaker. The chief guest, Shaikh Abdullah al Rawahi of CloudAcropolis, will talk on cybersecurity.

There will be a panel discussion hosted by Dr Amal Ambusaidi with the expert speakers in the field of cybersecurity, law and public prosecution from Executive Cyber-Security, Haitham al Hajri; Major Ghassan al Zadjali of the Royal Oman Police; Hassan al Ajmi, an expert in cybercrime and crises management, and Saud bin Saleh al Mawali from the Public Prosecution.

The seminar will be in Arabic, with translation facilities for English speakers.

Knowledge Oman seminars provide crucial information and stimulate discussion on various and relevant topics to the society.

The seminar is open to all ages, especially those working with the youth and involved in the educational sector. Registration is free but mandatory at www.knowledgeoman.com