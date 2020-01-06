Experts debate advances in numerical analysis

MUSCAT: The 5th International Conference on Numerical Analysis and Optimization (NAOV 2020) opened at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) on Monday under the auspices of Dr Ali bin Saud al Bimani, SQU Vice Chancellor. The conference, organised by the Department of Mathematics at the College of Science, SQU will continue till January 9. In his address, Prof Mehiddin al Baali, Chairman of the NAOV Conference, said that this is the 5th conference in a series organised every three years since 2008.

“The purpose of the conference is to bring together worldwide experts to give presentations on novel and advanced applications in their latest work in engineering, science and medicine to facilitate cross-fertilisation among various key sectors of pure scientific and applied knowledge”. He hoped that the conference would be a platform where prominent scientists, worldwide experts and active researchers gather and meet to stimulate the communication of new innovative ideas and knowledge on new scientific methodologies, promote scientific exchange and discuss possibilities of further cooperation, networking and promotion of mobility of senior and young researchers and research students.

Prof Ahmed al Rawas, Dean of the College of Science, said that the College encourages this conference as it brings together experts in numerical analysis and optimisation from different parts of the world. The conference features 24 invited speakers and 43 contributed speakers from 27 countries across the world. 18 presentations are from different higher educational institutions in Oman. — ONA