Experts come up with book on clinical biochemistry

MUSCAT: Buthaina al Balushi, technical staff, and Dr Mohamed Essa, Associate Professor in the Department of Nutrition, College of Agricultural and Marine Sciences, Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), recently authored a book titled A Quick Guide for Clinical Biochemistry under Biochemistry Research Trends category published by Nova Science Publishers, INC, USA (IBSN-978-1-53614-860-2, https://novapublishers.com/shop/a-quick-guide-for-clinical-biochemistry/).

This is the second book authored by Buthaina and Dr Essa in the year 2019.

According to the authors, finding a simple and systematic procedure to conduct clinical biochemistry-related analyses is a challenge for many undergraduate, graduate students, researchers and technicians in universities and laboratories. That’s why Buthaina and Dr Essa wrote this book for better understanding the theory of the experiment, which is not provided in some currently available manuals. It is a useful and essential requirement in the experiment for successful performance, accuracy and acceptable results. The book contains 14 chapters.

The first three chapters describe essential clinical aspects in laboratory, such as specimens used for clinical chemistry analysis and sample collecting methods with common sampling errors. In addition, the fundamentals and laboratory techniques commonly used for sample analysis, such as fluorometry, centrifugation, electrophoresis, photometry and chromatography were also covered.

Other chapters deliberate about liver, kidney and heart diseases and the common clinical parameters analysed to find out the function of these organs. Further, the properties, diagnosis and analysis of micronutrient related disorders, such as iron, calcium, phosphate, zinc and magnesium were explained in this book.

Hematological disorders related to nutrition and some case histories and comments are added in order to help students to analyse and interpret the lab results in a proper way.

The book also has a separate chapter with lot of case studies and their solutions for better understanding. — ONA

