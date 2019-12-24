Expert says ‘Going Cloud’ need of the hour

SUHAR, DEC 24 – Sohar University, represented by the faculty of Computing and IT and in cooperation with VC Office, organised recently a public lecture entitled ‘Go Cloud’, which was participated by those interested in information technology and computing from within and outside the university. The lecture was delivered by Shaikh Abdullah bin Isa al Rawahi, founder and CEO of the Innovative Modern Services Corporation.

Digital Disruption, Analytics and Cloud Computing, among other technologies, have a big impact on the success and on the way we do business today. Cloud Computing plays a vital role in the emerging technologies such as AI, IoT and Big data. Today organisations are leveraging public cloud services to optimise their resources, increase competitiveness and become digitally empowered. Hence we can confirm that “Going Cloud is no longer just an option”.