Experience the true art of fine Asian cuisine at Al Bustan’s Palace’s China Mood

Muscat: Muscat’s most celebrated Chinese restaurant is back for the winter season at Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel. Honoring the art of fine Asian cuisine, the award-winning China Mood is once again welcoming guests with an enhanced menu created by the hotel’s hand-picked expert chefs.

Authentic flavors and age-old rituals will transport diners to far-off lands, while the warm atmosphere and attentive service will have them feeling right at home. World-class gastronomy, stunning surroundings, and theatrical ceremony put this restaurant high on the season’s must-do list.

“We’re delighted to be opening our doors once again and welcome our guests with renewed passion. Our menus offer the finest and freshest ingredients which we prepare using traditional Chinese methods of cooking, paying homage to the richness and diversity of a cuisine that dates back thousands of years. Bringing back some much-loved classics like Peking Duck and some new additions, guests are invited to enjoy an authentic dining experience on our elegant terrace or in our cozy indoor space,” said Chef Sam Peong, Chef de Cuisine at China Mood.

Guests can drink in the traditional performance of the hotel’s artful tea sommelier, and then immerse themselves in a menu that highlights such regional Chinese dishes as the famous Peking duck, carved right on the table and served with the restaurant’s signature homemade duck sauce.

Also not-to-be-missed is the Yangzhou-style fried rice, China Mood Dim Sum, and wok-fried local lobster. A range of delectable desserts including Matcha Misu, jasmine-infused chocolate, and fried banana offer the sweetest end to the meal. With plenty of space indoors and outdoors, and private rooms available too, China Mood the perfect place for an intimate evening with friends or loved ones.

China Mood is open daily for dinner, from 6.30pm to 11.00pm. For reservations or more information, call +968 2476 4444 or email Restaurant.reservation.albustanpalace@ritzcarlton.com.