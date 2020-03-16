Expats welcome travel restrictions over COVID-19

MUSCAT, MARCH 16 – The expat community in Oman welcomed the Supreme Committee’s measures against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)including the travel restrictions. “Even though it has severe implications both economically and socially, it is a timely decision aimed at the safety of the people,” said Jose Chacko, a financial expert who hails from a southern Indian city. Oman banned the entry of tourists through all land, sea and airports. The ban, which is part of the efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus, will come into effect on Tuesday.

“All those decisions taken by the authorities are truly appreciated. It shows how much they care for the welfare of the people, and also for the containment of this pandemic,” said Dr Basheer Alikaparambil, Senior Internist and Head of the Department of Internal Medicine at Badr al Sama Hospital.

He said that the restrictions will help the government in a big way to combat the global pandemic as it will lead to social distancing and self-isolation.

Faizal Quereshi, a Pakistani chartered accountant, termed it as timely decision to prevent the spread of the virus.

“It will make a fine balance between protecting health and minimising the contagion. This is the need of the time, and has been taken after considering all the consequences,” he said.

At the same time, some expats who were planning to visit their home countries for treatment and other emergencies, expressed concern over the travel ban.

Many of them were not even aware of the ban so that they could cancel their tickets.

“I just returned from the oil rig to learn about the travel restrictions. I was supposed to travel to my home state tomorrow morning along with my pregnant wife. Now I have to find alternative as confusion prevails over travel,” said Anand Srivastava, an Indian expat.

Haris Mohamed, another Indian expat, said that his sister’s family went to India on an emergency leaving their children with him.

“They have the ticket for their return journey tomorrow,” he said.

A concerned Bangladeshi national bemoaned that bleak days are ahead if the situation does not improve.

“We don’t know how long this situation will continue. And if it prolongs, it will put us in grave trouble,” said Raffiq Sainuddin, who works in a hotel.

