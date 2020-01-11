Expats pay glowing tributes

MUSCAT, JAN 11 – People from a cross-section of expatriate communities in Oman expressed their shock and grief over the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. A large number of them took part in the Janaza prayers and last rites as the benevolent ruler was laid to rest in Ghala. They remembered his sagacity and visionary leadership and contributions to Oman’s growth, global peace and international understanding which will be forever remembered with deep admiration and respect. They also paid rich tributes to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, saying that he was truly a beacon of hope for Oman, the Middle East region and the world.

Li Lingbing, Ambassador of China to the Sultanate, conveyed her sincere condolences to the Omani people.

“The sad demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos is a great loss not only to the Omani people but to all of us, as he is a respectful leader with both wisdom and kindness. May his soul rest in peace. And it is my strong belief that under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour, Omani people will finally overcome all the difficulities and make even bigger accomplishment in the future”, Li Lingbing noted.

Munu Mahavir, Ambassador of India to the Sultanate, said: “On behalf of the Government of India and the Indian community in Oman, I express profound grief and condolences on the sad demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. He was a visionary leader and statesman. He was also a close friend of India and architect of India-Oman Strategic Partnership. The people of India share the grief of people of Oman. May the departed soul rest in peace.”

Sarmila Parajuli Dhakal, Ambassador of Nepal to the Sultanate, conveyed message from the Ruler of Nepal and expressed her grief saying, “His Majesty Sultan Qaboos was a visionary leader and great ruler who transformed Oman into a modern and prosperous nation. His

memories will live in the hearts of the people of Oman and people around the world. May His Majesty’s soul rest in peace.’’

“It is indeed an irreparable loss. His Majesty was loved by everyone, irrespective of nationality, as he was the king of humanity. We will miss the great visionary leader. He was a great leader, a man of strength and vision for his people,” said Madhusoodanan, general manager, Global Money Exchange.

“Deeply saddened by the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. Our deepest condolences go to the people of Oman,” said Babu Muppathadom.

For Tarun Dahiya, “he was a great and visionary leader who made Oman a prosperous nation and he will always be missed.”

Vera Kleinhans said, “whoever succeeds him follow in his footsteps and uphold his legacy of peace and prosperity for the Omani people.”

Hemlata Jesrani said, “Deeply saddened by passing away of a great leader.”

Alex George said, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of a great leader. Heartfelt condolences to the people of Oman.”

Ahmed Shakoor said, “The world has lost a powerful force for peace. There are very few people in the world who have had such a profound impact on the future direction of humanity than His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.”

“A very popular ruler, a benevolent king who led the country to prosperity and social development over the years with rich oil income and worked as a mediator between the US and Iran,” said James, a former Indian expatriate.

The board of directors, management committees, principals, staff, parents and students of various expat schools in Oman expressed their profound grief.

The Indian Schools in Oman prayed that the Almighty grant fortitude and resilience to the friendly people of Oman at this time of transition and great sorrow.

“We express our allegiance, respect and obedience to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour. We pray for his health, good leadership, commitment to truth and true brotherhood with nations and people of the world, following the highest principles of humanity implemented by our beloved late Sultan”, Dr Baby Sam Samuel, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Indian Schools in Oman said.

“We express our deepest regards on this sad demise and May Allah be pleased with him. Aameen. May Allah SWT strengthen the hands of our

ruler His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour and bless him with good health and long life to lead this great nation and kind people of Oman”, said C M Najeeb, Vice-Chairman, Board of Directors, Indian Schools in Oman.

Chandrasekhar, a prominent entrepreneur and socio-cultural figure, said that an era has come to an end.

“He is a true icon of peace and our heartfelt condolences to Oman and to the great people of this nation, on his passing away. Words are not sufficient to express our profound grief at this hour. His departure will bring a vacuum to world arena that cannot be filled in so easily. Visionary leadership and exceptionally talented as a people driven person”, Chandrasekhar noted.

“A reformer, a just and magnanimous ruler, and a statesman who not only made Oman a developed nation, but also his statemanship has brought countries from the brink of war to negotiation table with positive outcomes”, Rayees Ahmed, President of School Management Committee of Indian School Ghubra, said.

“The world needs leaders like him to bring about civility and peace. We will miss the great leader”, he added.

“In this time of national grief and mourning, we wish to express our commiserations to Oman’s new ruler, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour, members of the royal family, Diwan of the Royal Court, the government and brotherly people of this great country and pray to the Almighty to grant them patience and comfort,’’ messages to the Observer from various communities said.

They reiterated that late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos was a rarity in today’s challenging times. All expats must be eternally grateful for his benevolence and grace.

He was a visionary leader and a statesman who transformed Oman into a modern and prosperous nation welcoming expatriates of all origins.

