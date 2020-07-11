Expats need not visit civil status office to renew resident cards

Muscat: Expatriate employees and their family members are not required to visit the Directorate General of Passport and Civil Status to renew their resident card.

Speaking to the Observer, Maj Mudhar al Mazrui, Directorate of Development, Royal Oman Police said, “As the fingerprints are already stored in the system, the PRO of the organizations can finalize the documentation of residence cards for expatriate.”

Al Mazrui added that fines for the delays have been postponed until July 15. “So there won’t be any fine for delay or for not possessing any of the documentation.”

At the same time, ROP has opened service centers in Muscat in Al Khoud, Al Amerat, Mabela, Quriyat police stations, apart from new ones at Azaiba, Al Hamra Police Station in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah and Marmul in the Dhofar governorate.

These centers are providing all the services that are given by ROP such as renewal of a driving license, vehicle registration, renewal of passports, and ID\ Residence cards. “So, people do not have to go directly to the Directorates of Traffic, Passports, and Civil Affairs. This is not the case in Muscat alone but all the governorates of the Sultanate,” he said.