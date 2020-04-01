CORONAVIRUS 

Expats nabbed for selling fake masks in Dhofar

Salalah: The Directorate of Consumer Protection (PACP) in Dhofar Governorate cracked down on expat workers making face masks from tailoring residues and selling them for up to 500 bz a piece.
Consumer protection officials affirmed that these products are obviously fake and void of any medical standards of face masks and pose a great risk to consumers’ health.
The Directorate of Consumer Protection in Dhofar took legal action against the violators and promised to find and crackdown on criminals who attempt to exploit the current situation and make money illegally.

