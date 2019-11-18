Expats join Omani brethren in celebrating National Day

MUSCAT, NOV 18 – Expatriate communities in Oman joined their Omani brethren in celebrating the glorious 49th National Day of the Sultanate on Monday. Offices and other workplaces were clad in colours of national flag and at many offices, it was fully lit in tricolor, and witnessed cake cutting and feasts followed by national anthems commemorating the day. Many an expatriate had decorated their homes and shops with national flag colours and vehicles with the flags and salutations to His Majesty since beginning of November.

“I have been decorating my cars with stickers of national colours since last 7 years. It is a way of showing my gratitude to the visionary leader and joining in the celebrations of our Omani brothers and sisters”, Sajeer Kaniyankandy, a businessman in Ruwi who was spotted with his 4X4 completely decorated for the occasion told the Observer.

Embassies of various countries functioning in the capital city too celebrated the National Day with their Omani staff.

“We wish His Majesty well. May the Almighty grant him long life to continue the wonderful work he is doing for the country. May peace, prosperity and tranquility continue to be the hallmark of His Majesty and we wish the nation and people all the very best on this National Day,” Manabile Shogole, Ambassador of South Africa said.

Expatriate school premises were adorned with the colors of the Omani flag. The festoons and balloons and smiles on the faces of the students and staff made it known to everyone that the day was very special. The staff and students were seen exchanging greetings, spreading cheer all around.

At Indian School Al Ghubra, a special assembly Comemorating the National Day was conducted, began with the singing of the Royal National Anthem of Oman led by the Omani staff. The compere Hana Haris of class 10 dressed in traditional attire, welcomed the gathering in Arabic and English. Ayesha Tarafdar and Farah Gayasuddin of class 10 spoke of the giant strides of progress made by the Sultanate in all fields of human endeavor in the last 49 years.

People from different corners of the world wished His Majesty long life and health with prayers and special ceremonies in their premises. A special mass prayer was held at the Central Fruit and Vegetable Market in Mawaleh attended by citizens and expatriates alike. Later, food for 4,900 people was distributed by both private companies and Muscat Municipality officials.

“We hold such prayer meetings and conduct food distribution on every Omani National Day and Renaissance Day as a token of gratitude to His Majesty and people”, Abdul Wahid, Managing Director of Suhol al Fayha, said.

A mass gathering of expatriates with a colorful laser show was held in the evening.Indian School Sur celebrated the 49th Annual Day of the Sultanate of Oman in an ambience of exhilaration and festivity. The school building and the assembly area were decked up with flags, balloons, lights and streamers of red, white and green colours. The students and staff appeared in great pride and pleasure wearing the badges and other decorative pieces marking the celebration.

A befitting programme paying a tribute to the host country was presented by the students. The vibrant cultural fiesta consisted of Arabic songs, speeches and dance. Mohammad, student of class XII who is an Omani national presented a speech in Arabic. Ananya Ashok, Head Girl of the school gave an insight into the multifaceted journey of the progress of Oman over the last 49 years.

The celebration was wrapped up with the march past by the scouts and guides of VI and VII holding the portrait of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and waving the flags.

