Expats in Oman join fight against Covid-19

MUSCAT: Residents in the Sultanate have joined the fight against the coronavirus hands by contributing to the COVID-19 fund.

People from various walks of life are taking part in the national movement to contain the deadly virus and ensure the health and wellbeing of citizens and residents.

“This (donating to the fund) is an opportunity for the expatriates like me to join the national cause and give back to the country that gave me a lot,” an expatriate worker in Muscat.

“We take pride in being part of the support as we are collecting funds among our friends and colleagues to support the fight against COVID-19,” said another expatriate doing business in Muttrah Souk.

There has been an overwhelming response to the fund ever since it was announced for the public as anyone can contribute to the following accounts:

Bank Muscat (0423057947840019)

Bank Dhofar (01041388677001)

National Bank of Oman (10840319012001)

Oman Arab Bank (3160500500500)

Sohar International (005020063531).