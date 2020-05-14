Expats held for illegal tailoring, men shaving in Saham

Saham: A number of expats were arrested in the Wilayat of Saham for illegal tailoring and men shaving and hair cutting in violation of the orders issued by the Supreme Committee for tackling COVID-19.

The arrests were made when a joint team from Saham Municipality and Royal Oman Police raided a house occupied by expat workers who were involved in illegal tailoring activities. The municipality also raided three different locations used for men shaving and hair cutting.

The municipality has initiated legal actions against the offenders.