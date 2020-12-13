Expats excluded from free treatment for some diseases
Muscat: Dr. Mahad bin Said bin Ali Ba’owain, Minister of Labour, has a decision 327/2020 amending some provisions of the executive regulations of the Civil Service Law.
Article 1 replaces the list of diseases and surgeries excluded from free treatment attached to each of the appendices (10) of the employment contract for non-Omanis in permanent jobs and Appendix 11 for contracts related to temporary employment.
First: List of diseases and surgeries excluded from free treatment:
1- Organ transplantation
2- Open heart surgery.
3- Cancer tumors
4 – Hepatitis of all kinds.
5- Infertility
6- Hereditary and cancerous blood diseases
7- Reconstructive surgery
8- Hemodialysis
9- Artificial replacements (orthopedic and non-bone).
10- Addiction.
11- Diagnostic and therapeutic cardiac catheters of all kinds, and heart surgeries.
12- Pulmonary fibrosis
13- Multiple sclerosis (MS).
14 – Acne
15 – Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
16 – Schizophrenia
17 – Alzheimer’s
18 – Metabolic disorders.
19 – All dental services and treatments.
The list of medicines excluded from free treatment:
1- Biological medicines for the treatment of rheumatism and psoriasis
2- Biological medicines for the treatment of asthma
3- Biological medicines for the treatment of retinopathy.
4 – Diabetes drugs from insulin-like groups
5- Medicines before dialysis in cases of kidney failure.
6- The drug Botulinum for the treatment of motor nerve spasm and sweating