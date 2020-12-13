Expats excluded from free treatment for some diseases

Muscat: Dr. Mahad bin Said bin Ali Ba’owain, Minister of Labour, has a decision 327/2020 amending some provisions of the executive regulations of the Civil Service Law.

Article 1 replaces the list of diseases and surgeries excluded from free treatment attached to each of the appendices (10) of the employment contract for non-Omanis in permanent jobs and Appendix 11 for contracts related to temporary employment.

First: List of diseases and surgeries excluded from free treatment:

1- Organ transplantation

2- Open heart surgery.

3- Cancer tumors

4 – Hepatitis of all kinds.

5- Infertility

6- Hereditary and cancerous blood diseases

7- Reconstructive surgery

8- Hemodialysis

9- Artificial replacements (orthopedic and non-bone).

10- Addiction.

11- Diagnostic and therapeutic cardiac catheters of all kinds, and heart surgeries.

12- Pulmonary fibrosis

13- Multiple sclerosis (MS).

14 – Acne

15 – Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

16 – Schizophrenia

17 – Alzheimer’s

18 – Metabolic disorders.

19 – All dental services and treatments.

The list of medicines excluded from free treatment:

1- Biological medicines for the treatment of rheumatism and psoriasis

2- Biological medicines for the treatment of asthma

3- Biological medicines for the treatment of retinopathy.

4 – Diabetes drugs from insulin-like groups

5- Medicines before dialysis in cases of kidney failure.

6- The drug Botulinum for the treatment of motor nerve spasm and sweating