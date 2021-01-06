Expats can change job status till January 21

The Ministry of Labour has extended the grace period to companies in Oman to correct the status of their expatriate employees till January 21.

“Employers can make changes to the job titles of their expatriate workers who are working in professions that are Omanised”, said a statement from the ministry on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the decision to extend the grace period has been taken as part of the government’s efforts to re-organise and regulate the labour market. The ministry in a recent statement said that it was reviewing the legislation to regulate the labour market in its efforts to improve working conditions that will benefit the national workforce.

“The new regulations, to be rolled out in cooperation with other relevant authorities, will be in line with professional standards that can stimulate the work environment and contribute to the national economy’’, the statement said.

